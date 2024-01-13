eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,694,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,220,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,218,672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,037,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,755,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $524,005,000 after acquiring an additional 88,588 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,814,000 after acquiring an additional 202,778 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after buying an additional 1,111,088 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $41.21 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

