Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $113.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $101.00.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $105.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

