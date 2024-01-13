Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DCO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.60.

Shares of DCO opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.29. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.36 million, a PE ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $81,551.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 33.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,420,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,793,000 after purchasing an additional 352,185 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after buying an additional 324,788 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

