Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.