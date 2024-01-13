Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $69.38 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12 month low of $51.17 and a 12 month high of $73.17. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $75,850,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 141,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

