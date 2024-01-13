Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stake Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.41% of Donaldson worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Donaldson Stock Up 1.0 %

DCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

