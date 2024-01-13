Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

FAF opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In other news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,730,000 after buying an additional 1,397,442 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,184,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,776,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,163,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,632,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.