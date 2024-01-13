Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $297,900,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DRI opened at $157.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock worth $2,511,583. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.