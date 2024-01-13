CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.04.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $224.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $118.00 and a 1-year high of $225.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 103.2% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.9% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 12,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 42.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.