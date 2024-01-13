Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.09% of Cummins worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,354,000 after purchasing an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $237.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

