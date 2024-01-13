Critical Review: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) & HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) and HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kura Oncology and HCW Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$135.84 million ($2.02) -7.61 HCW Biologics $6.72 million 6.32 -$14.90 million ($0.55) -2.15

HCW Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Oncology. Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCW Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -33.54% -30.90% HCW Biologics -689.97% -64.43% -47.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kura Oncology and HCW Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.8% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of HCW Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCW Biologics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Oncology and HCW Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 1 8 0 2.89 HCW Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 76.75%. HCW Biologics has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 662.71%. Given HCW Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCW Biologics is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Summary

HCW Biologics beats Kura Oncology on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications. The company has a clinical collaboration with Novartis to evaluate the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma whose tumors have HRAS overexpression or PIK3CA mutation and/or amplification. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About HCW Biologics

(Get Free Report)

HCW Biologics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases. It also develops HCW9201, a cell-based therapy that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and HCW9206 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. HCW Biologics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.