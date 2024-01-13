Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Coterra Energy worth $29,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.87.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

