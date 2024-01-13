Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

CMRE opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Costamare has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $400.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.15 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 36.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costamare will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 1,877.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Costamare by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,290 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Costamare during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

