Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,505,438,000 after buying an additional 322,612,318 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Corteva by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,895,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,916,000 after purchasing an additional 261,656 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in Corteva by 38.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.11 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

