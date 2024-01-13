Cormark Boosts Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$315.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.04 EPS.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upgraded Boyd Group Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$286.92.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$278.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$264.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$250.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$197.66 and a 52-week high of C$281.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.52 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$989.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$987.50 million. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 8.488189 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

