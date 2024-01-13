Contrasting Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Chatham Lodging Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.83%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Chatham Lodging Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.72 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.93 Chatham Lodging Trust $309.15 million 1.68 $9.81 million $0.04 265.50

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chatham Lodging Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21% Chatham Lodging Trust 3.10% 1.18% 0.71%

Summary

Chatham Lodging Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

