Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.