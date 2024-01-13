Comparing Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) & First National (NASDAQ:FXNC)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) and Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First National pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glacier Bancorp pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First National has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for First National and Glacier Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

First National currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Glacier Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.40, indicating a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Glacier Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glacier Bancorp is more favorable than First National.

First National has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Glacier Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 22.10% 13.71% 1.11% Glacier Bancorp 22.89% 8.58% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First National and Glacier Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $62.04 million 2.15 $16.80 million $2.43 8.76 Glacier Bancorp $950.37 million 4.66 $303.20 million $2.24 17.82

Glacier Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp beats First National on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

