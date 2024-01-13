Comparing Altex Industries (ALTX) & Its Competitors

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Altex Industries to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altex Industries Competitors 1913 10679 15502 529 2.51

Altex Industries currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 29,373.68%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 24.97%. Given Altex Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

50.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries’ competitors have a beta of -13.38, indicating that their average share price is 1,438% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -409.38% -11.14% -5.50% Altex Industries Competitors -6.09% 14.44% 9.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 -$130,000.00 -19.00 Altex Industries Competitors $13.09 billion $1.73 billion 20.84

Altex Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Altex Industries competitors beat Altex Industries on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

