Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBU. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Bank System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Community Bank System Trading Down 0.8 %

CBU stock opened at $49.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $35.38 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,666.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Bank System

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,203,000 after acquiring an additional 50,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,521,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,801,000 after purchasing an additional 65,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,690,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,564 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 328.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,681,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 8.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,078,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,732,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

