CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,033,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,693,000 after acquiring an additional 467,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,031,000 after acquiring an additional 259,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.