CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Holdings Raised by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.10 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.