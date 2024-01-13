Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells $601,054.20 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 30,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $601,054.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Up 2.2 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.64, a P/E/G ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.51. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

