CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.68. CleanSpark shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 10,340,159 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

CleanSpark Stock Down 12.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

