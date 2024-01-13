Citigroup Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.19.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

