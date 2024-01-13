CIBC Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $48.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MEOH. Barclays decreased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Methanex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Methanex Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.53. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Institutional Trading of Methanex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 43,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

