Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 96.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,012 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $97.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.63.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

