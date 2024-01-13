Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.53.

Shares of CB opened at $227.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Analysts expect that Chubb will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,067,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,385 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

