Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the second quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $155.74. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

