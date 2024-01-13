Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.94.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

