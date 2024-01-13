Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 203.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $164.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.95.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

LNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.27.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

