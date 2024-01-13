Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.62.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after acquiring an additional 121,686 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,517,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,727,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

