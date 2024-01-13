CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,060 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 97.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

