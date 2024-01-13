CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,648,000 after acquiring an additional 623,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,274,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,101,000 after acquiring an additional 119,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 25.5% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,872,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,741,000 after acquiring an additional 991,260 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.28. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

