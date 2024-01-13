CENTRAL TRUST Co Makes New Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,420 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 81,101 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,499 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 365,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,414,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,671,743.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,143,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 890,000 shares of company stock worth $19,667,000. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

UiPath Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 0.98. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.38 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Stories

