CENTRAL TRUST Co Invests $139,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 333.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,082 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 99.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,728 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,513,000 after acquiring an additional 495,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,944,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.