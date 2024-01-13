CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $117,000 Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $709.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DECK stock opened at $706.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $669.78 and a 200-day moving average of $580.29. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $395.90 and a 12-month high of $723.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.