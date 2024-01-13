CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,239 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.18.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

