CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.75.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $191.19 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,259,633.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,830,906. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.