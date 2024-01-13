CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $657,751.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

ACGL stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.