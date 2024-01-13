CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL stock opened at $302.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.59 and its 200 day moving average is $273.79. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.74.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

