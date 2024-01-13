Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

CWST has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $85.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 133.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.90. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 55,441 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 308.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $21,712,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

