Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

