C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Susquehanna currently has $80.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $78.69 and a one year high of $108.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

