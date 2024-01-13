C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $85.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.