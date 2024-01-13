C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $89.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 60,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 607,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

