Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Price Target at $121.80

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Whirlpool Price Performance

WHR opened at $114.15 on Wednesday. Whirlpool has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

