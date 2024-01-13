Brokerages Set The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,314,786 shares in the company, valued at $92,915,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,794. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 61,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $2,459,939.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,314,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,915,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,476,689 in the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 9,214.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 713.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $31.06 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

