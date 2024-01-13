Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Price Target at $52.50

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

NWE stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.35 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

