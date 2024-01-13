Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Price Target at $93.00

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Stock Down 3.0 %

CVS Health stock opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.