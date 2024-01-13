Brokerages Set Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT at $63.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,653 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

